NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Indiana company is recalling several pet food brands sold nationwide that may be contaminated with salmonella.
Midwestern Pet Foods issued the recall Friday for 10 dog and cat food brands produced at its facility in Monmouth, Illinois.
The recall applies to CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail, Sportmix and Meridian products with lot code "EXP AUG/02/22/M1/L#" on the back of the bag.
Web Extra: Click here for a full list of affected products
Salmonella can cause pets to become lethargic and have diarrhea, fever or vomiting.
Customers and retailers should contact Midwestern Pet Foods Consumer Affairs at info@midwesternpetfoods.com or 800-474-4163, ext 455 for more information.