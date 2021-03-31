NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An MTA bus driver was spit on and punched in the face while on the job last week in the Bronx, police say.
The attack happened around 2:15 p.m. last Wednesday near Westchester Avenue and East 163 Street.READ MORE: Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine 100% Effective For Kids As Young As 12
Surveillance video shows a man standing in the road as the BX6 bus approaches. He walks up and swings at the driver through an open window, then spits in the driver’s face.READ MORE: New York Legalizes Adult-Use Marijuana: 'A Historic Day'
Police said a second man forced open the bus doors, and both suspects got on board and continued yelling at the victim.
The men took off in an unknown direction, and the driver was treated for pain to his left arm, shoulder and neck.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Brandon Elliot Arrested In Brutal Assault On 65-Year-Old Asian Woman
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.