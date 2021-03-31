NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is poised to legalize recreational marijuana, pending Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature.

Lawmakers passed the sweeping bill in a historic vote Tuesday night.

“Today, we are ending a 90-year prohibition,” said Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

New Yorkers 21 and older will be able to legally buy cannabis from authorized retail outlets, possess up to three ounces, and grow their own plants.

The potential $4.2 billion industry will mean $350 million in tax revenue for the state.

People-Stokes, who sponsored the legislation, said the revenue will first pay for the cost of managing cannabis programs, among other things.

“Training police drug recognition experts, assisting in expungement of records,” she said.

Many local leaders are looking to a sign a “cannabis equity commitment” to make sure the revenue helps minority communities.

“In this bill, we have worked to protect communities of color from over-policing. We will spend cannabis tax revenue to help our communities that have been damaged by the War on Drugs,” said Peoples-Stokes.

Attorney General Letitia James said in part, “The legalization of marijuana is a racial and criminal justice imperative.”

Many Democrats claimed victory, with Cuomo saying, “New York has a storied history of being the progressive capital of the nation, and this important legislation will once again carry on that legacy.”

Some Republicans, however, said the new potential law comes with dangers and is a step in the wrong direction.

“Legalizing marijuana guarantees young people will have greater access to a drug they shouldn’t be anywhere near,” said Minority Leader Will Barclay.

The governor has said he will sign the bill into law, meaning New York would join 14 states, two territories and Washington D.C. in legalizing adults use marijuana.