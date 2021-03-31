BREAKINGGov. Cuomo Signs Bill Legalizing Marijuana In New York State
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was sexually assaulted on the job in Manhattan, police say.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday while the uniformed officer was patrolling the 59th Street subway station.

Police said 31-year-old Herbert Guitzen walked up to the 36-year-old officer grabbed her buttocks.

He allegedly told her, “I want you to be my lover,” sources said.

Guitzen was arrested on charges of forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

