MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island entrepreneur is taking new steps to help the country find common ground.
John Cronin, 25, has Down syndrome. He founded John's Crazy Socks with his father in 2016.
Former President George H.W. Bush famously wore a pair at the funeral of his wife Barbara in 2018.
Tuesday, John unveiled his new design, called “Unity Socks,” featuring the American flag.
The Cronins say they're sending a pair to every member of Congress and President Joe Biden to urge unity instead of partisan politics.
“We want to bring America together, there’s too much divisiveness,” Mark Cronin said.
“I say no more fighting, no more violence around,” John said.
“And what’s our mission?” Mark asked
"Spreading happiness!" said John.
The Unity Socks were presented in bipartisan fashion. The Cronins were joined by Republican New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino and Dem. Tom Suozzi.