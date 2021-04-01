NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video captures a shooting that left a man injured in the Bronx.
Now the search is on for the gunman.
It happened at 4 a.m. on March 4 near Colgate Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section.
The video shows a man firing his weapon at what appears to be a group of people.
Police say a 27-year-old man was hit in the leg and treated at Lincoln Hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.