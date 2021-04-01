WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) – Mets fans will have to wait for the team to start its season. The team released a statement on Thursday morning announcing that its Opening Day matchup in Washington against the Nationals has been postponed due to COVID concerns for the Nationals. In the statement the team also said that the game will not be made up on Friday.

The full statement reads:

“Tonight’s scheduled game between the host Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization. Out of an abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as available.”

On Wednesday, the Nationals announced that a player had tested positive for COVID that morning forcing four other players and one staffer to also enter quarantine after contact tracing was completed. According to the team, the test that delivered a positive result was administered on Monday, the final day of Spring Training.

“We’re unable to disclose any additional information about who tested positive,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said. “But we are following MLB protocols and CDC protocols and working closely with the league to determine our next steps. There’ll be a lot of balls in the air until then.”

For the Mets, Thursday’s postponement means their season won’t begin until Saturday at the earliest. The team is scheduled to play three games against the Nationals to open the season before heading to Philadelphia for a three game set with the Phillies. They are scheduled to open their home schedule at Citi Field on Thursday, April 8 when the Miami Marlins visit for a three game set.