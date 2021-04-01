Showers linger into the morning hours with some snow well N&W (SUDs, Sussex, Orange: T-1″). Everything should wrap up by late this morning with a cold, gusty wind in place. Temps will be stuck in the 40s all day with wind chills in the 40s and 30s.
Tonight will be considerably cold and still blustery. Expect temps to fall into the low 30s and 20s with wind chills in the 20s and teens… even some single digits far N&W. Also, a freeze watch has been issued for late tonight into Friday morning for the city and a few of our immediate suburbs.
Tomorrow will be a cold one for early April: partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.
Saturday gets off to a cold start, but afternoon temperatures will be running 10-15 degrees warmer than they were on Friday. Expect highs in the mid 50s.
Easter will be partly to mostly sunny and a touch milder with highs in the low 60s.