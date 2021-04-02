NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was hospitalized with a kidney stone Friday.
The 46-year-old went to an emergency room in the morning and remains hospitalized.
In a tweet, Yang’s wife Evelyn said he is “doing well” and on medication.
In the hospital with Andrew where we had our babies. Andrew is doing well on meds, with the best care team ever. We are joking about how this kidney stone is our third baby. Apparently it's the closest men can get to labor 😳. Thank you all for your well wishes 🙏 https://t.co/nS2FGg9lOh
— Evelyn Yang (@EvelynYang) April 2, 2021
"We are joking about how this kidney stone is our third baby," she posted. "Apparently it's the closest men can get to labor."
His public events are canceled for the day, but his campaign said he looks forward to getting back on the campaign trail soon.