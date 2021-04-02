CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Longwood, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman seen on video opening fire inside a bodega in the Bronx.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday inside the store on Westchester Avenue near Faile Street in the Longwood section.

READ MORE: 'I'll Protect You': Customer Helps Stop Harrowing Robbery Caught On Video At Upper West Side Boutique

READ MORE: Andrew Yang Hospitalized With Kidney Stone In New York City

Surveillance video shows the woman walk in with a gun and start shooting at the clerk behind the counter.

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the 40-year-old employee was not hurt, but the counter and ceiling were damaged.

The woman took off in a gray sedan heading east on Westchester Avenue toward Whitlock Avenue, police said.

MORE NEWS: Arts, Entertainment, Event Venues Reopen In New York As State Relaxes More COVID Restrictions

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team