NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman seen on video opening fire inside a bodega in the Bronx.
It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday inside the store on Westchester Avenue near Faile Street in the Longwood section.
Surveillance video shows the woman walk in with a gun and start shooting at the clerk behind the counter.
Police said the 40-year-old employee was not hurt, but the counter and ceiling were damaged.
The woman took off in a gray sedan heading east on Westchester Avenue toward Whitlock Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.