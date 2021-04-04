CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 73-year-old man is recovering after being attacked in Hell’s Kitchen.

Surveillance video shows the victim being knocked to the ground.

It happened Saturday morning just before 9 a.m. on West 47th Street between 9th and 10th Avenues.

Police say a man ran up to the victim and punched him in the chest before taking off.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

