NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured a horrifying crash involving an ambulance and car in Flatlands, Brooklyn, on Sunday afternoon.

The impact was so hard, the emergency vehicle overturned and was seen skidding on its side, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

Yonelby Almanzar was nearby when the loud bang sent him racing out of his store.

“All you heard was a hard screech and the engine running and then, doosh, car flips,” Almanzar said.

Authorities said the black Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Avenue N while the ambulance was going southbound on Schenectady Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Almanzar told CBS2’s Cory James people in the area rushed over to help second after the collision.

“Everybody was trying to help each other out and make sure everybody was good,” Almanzar said. “You could see the ambulance workers getting helped out of the car by people.”

Police told CBS2 two people were in the car and a six-person crew was working inside the ambulance, working on a 95-year-old woman who was accompanied by a man believed to be her son.

Investigators said that woman was a patient and tragically died.

As police continue to investigate the deadly Easter Sunday collision, Almanzar said he doesn’t know who had the right of way, but what is clear is that, “Somebody must have hit the gas and wasn’t supposed to.”

Check back soon for more on this developing story.