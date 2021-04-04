NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying at least two people who they say are mugging people on the Upper West Side.
They say there have been at least five incidents.
In one case on March 13, police say the suspects followed a 13-year-old into the lobby of a building on Amsterdam Avenue on West 77th Street and attacked him, stealing his hat.
They say the same suspects pulled a knife on someone in Central Park March 17th at 3:25 p.m. near West 79th Street. They took off on Citi Bikes.
They are also being eyed in the mugging of two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old on Riverside Drive on March 30 at 9 p.m. In that incident, police say they displayed a firearm in their waistband. They allegedly stole an electric scooter from a nearby building’s lobby the same day.
The most recent incident took place March 31 at around 12:30 a.m. They threatened to stab a man a stole his cell phone and wallet on West 69th Street, according to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.