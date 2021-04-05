HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Retirees will soon have the option of living on a college campus in New York.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon explains, SUNY Purchase has more than 4,000 students enrolled in its classes. In the not-so-distant future, they’ll be joined by seniors – senior citizens, that is.

“I think life experience and the intergenerational experience could basically help them and help us as well,” said Ken Brookler. “We can basically talk about our experience when were at their age.”

Brookler and his wife Marcia have placed their deposits to be part of the Broadview Senior Living facility being built on the campus. Not only will they be living there, but they’ll also be taking part: Auditing classes, watching performances, and anything else SUNY has to offer.

“We can offer a little bit of wisdom, possibly, and they can teach us computer science,” Marcia Brookler said.

“It’s a win-win situation, basically,” Ken said.

The facility will offer many of the same amenities any other retirement community would offer, except this would be on a college campus.

“There’s definitely an energy that comes with being on a college campus you can’t replicate anywhere else,” Ashley Wade, marketing director for Broadview.

And that difference is something that could benefit professors.

“I think having multiple generations in the classroom is always eye opening for everyone,” said sculpture professor Sonya Blesofsky. “Older folks tend to be really fantastic students because they know how to take advantage of their education.”

That eagerness to learn is what motivated Marcia to want to be here.

“We have a college professor selecting a book, and then we read the book, and have this book club meeting once a month,” Marcia said.

And while she and her husband met in college, this will also be a chance for both of them to live on a college campus for the first time ever.

Groundbreaking for Broadview is set for this summer, and it’ll take about 18 months to complete. So far the average age of those who have signed up is 75.

Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.