HEMPSTEAD, N.Y (CBSNewYork) — Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. is calling for better COVID vaccine distribution.
Hobbs Jr. was sworn in Monday and asked for more transparency toward the end of his speech.
The mayor said many seniors are still waiting to get their shots and noted Hempstead residents are usually the last to find out about pop-up vaccination sites.
"It is my goal to work with our governor and other elected officials to make sure, in our community, that we have ample time to notice our residents of when we're going to have the next location to offer the vaccine," said Hobbs Jr.
Village officials also plan on addressing vaccine equality in minority communities.