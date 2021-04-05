NORTH HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two men were killed when a box truck hit an overpass Monday on the Long Island Expressway.
It happened shortly after 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near exit 36 in North Hills.READ MORE: New York City Public Schools Doing Away With '2-Case Rule' For Coronavirus-Related Closures
Nassau County Police say the box truck went off the roadway and crashed into the overpass for Shelter Rock Road.READ MORE: Rapper DMX On Life Support In A Coma; Family To Hold Prayer Vigil Outside White Plains Hospital
The driver and his passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.MORE NEWS: David Cardone Accused Of Exposing Himself To Girls Near Bethpage Middle School, Police Say
Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788.