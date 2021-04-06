ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Business owners along the Atlantic City boardwalk are fearing for their safety.
Police say teenagers trashed a store last week and threatened the owner with a knife. He collapsed moments after officers arrived and later died at the hospital.READ MORE: Police: David Siversten Accused Of Choking Employee At N.J. Burger King After Mask Argument
A 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were arrested and charged with robbery, simple assault and other crimes.READ MORE: 3 Injured When Car Crashes Into Building In Brooklyn
“It was just mass chaos. There was kids running all over, screaming, cursing, trying to run from police,” one witness said.
The Merchants Association said another boardwalk store was also ransacked. The damage to that store was discovered Monday.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Man Suspected Of Killing 3 Women In Apparent Murder-Suicide At Van Dyke Houses In Brownsville
Police are stepping up patrols in the area, and the Atlantic City Council will hold an emergency meeting this week.