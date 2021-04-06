NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a man shot and killed three women late Monday night in Brooklyn before turning the gun on himself.
Police say a 9-year-old girl called 911 around 11:30 p.m. from the Van Dyke Houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville.
Investigators believe the girl’s father shot and killed her 45-year-old mother, along with two female relatives — identified as a 20-year-old and a teenager. The 9-year-old was not injured.
— John Dias (@JohnBDias) April 6, 2021
Police say the suspect then shot and killed himself outside the building.
Officers discovered two guns on the scene – one on the suspect and another next to his body.
Investigators are classifying this as an apparent murder-suicide. There's no word on a motive.
