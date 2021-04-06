CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plain clothes NYPD officer stopped a racist attack in Chinatown on Tuesday.

CBS2 News has learned exclusively that Sharon Williams was arrested Tuesday night. She’s accused of harassing the Asian staff inside a nail salon on Madison Street.

Police say she used slurs, threatened violence and said, “You brought the corona to this country.”

Williams was allegedly harassing another Asian person outside when a plain clothes officer, who is Asian, intervened.

She then allegedly started insulting the officer as well.

In March, the NYPD increased patrols in Asian communities as a strategy to prevent and stop anti-Asian attacks.

