NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A plain clothes NYPD officer stopped a racist attack in Chinatown on Tuesday.
CBS2 News has learned exclusively that Sharon Williams was arrested Tuesday night. She’s accused of harassing the Asian staff inside a nail salon on Madison Street.READ MORE: Doormen Fired After 65-Year-Old Asian Woman Vilma Kari Attacked Outside Building In Hell’s Kitchen
Police say she used slurs, threatened violence and said, “You brought the corona to this country.”READ MORE: Asian, Black Clergy Leaders Come Together For ‘Stand Against Asian Hate’ Rally In Queens
Williams was allegedly harassing another Asian person outside when a plain clothes officer, who is Asian, intervened.
She then allegedly started insulting the officer as well.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Wanted In Attack On Asian Employee At Midtown 7-Eleven
In March, the NYPD increased patrols in Asian communities as a strategy to prevent and stop anti-Asian attacks.