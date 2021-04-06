NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire at a Queens apartment building is so big, it’s now at seven alarms.

About 400 firefighters are on scene trying to put it out, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

The blaze, which started at around 1 p.m., just flooded a Jackson Heights neighborhood with smoke for hours and could be seen for miles around.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 89-07 34th Avenue in Queens. pic.twitter.com/jRHUpQbL5l — FDNY (@FDNY) April 6, 2021

Video from the scene is remarkable. Fierce flames could be seen erupting from the apartment windows of the six-story residential building located at 89th Street and 34th Avenue.

“There was a ton of smoke. I saw it from my window a block away. And then by the time that I got down here there were flames shooting out the roof. They’ve been pouring water on it for two solid hours. Crazy,” one neighbor said.

Fire officials told CBS2 at least nine people have been injured, including five firefighters. However, none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The cause is still under investigation.

There are a lot of road closures because of this fire and traffic is backed up for several blocks, so avoid the area if possible.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report. Please check back for more on this developing story.