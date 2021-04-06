MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Police want your help finding out who’s responsible for a disturbing incident in Merrick.
They say on March 25 at 11 a.m. three 16-year-old girls were walking on Webster Street and Petit Avenue towards Catholic High School.
According to police, they spotted a man standing next to a white Chevy Express van exposing himself.
The girls rushed to the school and notified administrators, who called police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS.