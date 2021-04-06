NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has agreed to an Aug. 31 deadline to complete Wi-Fi installation in more than 200 city homeless shelters.
The installation would help 11,000 school-age children in shelters take part in remote learning.
About 75% of shelters are currently equipped with working Wi-Fi.
Additionally, a new process will now be in place to help resolve any internet connection issues for students experiencing homelessness.