NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman seen on video attacking an employee at a laundromat in Brooklyn.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday inside the business on Clarendon Road between East 57th and 58th streets in East Flatbush.
Surveillance video shows the suspect go behind the counter and grab a bottle of detergent.
WANTED for A Robbery in the vicinity of Claredon Road . #Brooklyn@NYPD67pct on 4/5/21 @ 5:00 PM Reward up to $2500 Seen him ? Know who he is ? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/vhAEwYYFx3
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 7, 2021
When the 47-year-old employee comes out and confronts her, the woman repeatedly bashes her in the face with the bottle.
Police said the victim suffered swelling and bruising to her face but refused medical attention.
The suspect took off with a cart from the laundromat. Anyone with information about her is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.