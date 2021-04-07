By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning!READ MORE: 21 People Injured As 8-Alarm Fire Rages In Jackson Heights Apartment Building
Expect another good-looking afternoon, but we could (maybe) see a sprinkle to start the day. Seriously, it’s basically some passing clouds, but some showers cannot be eliminated from the forecast.
By 3 p.m., the temps are in the 60s again under sunny skies.READ MORE: NYPD: 1 Suspect In Custody After Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn
By Friday, we have a slight chance for some passing showers by the afternoon, but the fronts bringing rain are having a tough time breaking down the high pressure blocking our area… Good news for us, we stay on the dry side.
The weekend has better chances for rain, especially Sunday, but most of these rain chances are on the light side, I don’t see any washouts right now.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Telling Staff Inside Chinatown Nail Salon, 'You Brought The Corona To This Country'
Temps turn cool by Friday and stay there through the weekend.