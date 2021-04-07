CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — In Connecticut, people are now getting COVID vaccines at the movies.

Bow Tie Cinemas partnered with the City of Norwalk Health Department to distribute 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A vaccine clinic was held in the lobby of the Ultimate Regent 8 Cinema, which is currently closed.

The mayor of Norwalk says the theater will administer vaccines every week until it reopens on Memorial Day.

