OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Oyster Bay town officials and some residents are calling on Nassau County to abandon plans to build a homeless shelter at a former motel in Jericho.
The developer of the shelter recently filed a lawsuit against the town of Oyster Bay, hoping to continue plans for the shelter at the former Hampton Inn.READ MORE: Jericho Residents Say Plans To Turn Old Hotel Into Homeless Shelter Were Done In Secret: ‘We Need The Transparency’
Last year, the town went to court and got a restraining order that has kept the project from moving forward.
“It is very important to protect our community and to protect our zoning laws,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “For nearly a year, Town of Oyster Bay residents and the Town of Oyster Bay town board have been aggressively fighting Nassau County’s illegal plans.”MORE NEWS: Long Island Residents Rally Outside Oyster Bay Town Hall To Protest New Jericho Family Support Center
The shelter’s developer, Community Housing Innovations, says it has authorization from Nassau County and is not subject to the local zoning approvals process.