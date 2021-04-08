NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman made anti-Asian statements and slapped another woman in the face Wednesday in Chinatown.
The assault was caught on video shortly after 7:30 on Grand Street near Roebling Street.
The 25-year-old victim can be seen sitting at an outdoor dining table with a friend, when the suspect walks up and slaps her across the face.
Police said the woman refused medical attention, and her attacker took off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.