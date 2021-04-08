MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian and dog were killed on a street on Long Island.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, it was still an active scene Thursday night as police closed a section of Merrick Road in Massapequa in both directions here as they investigated an incident involving a pedestrian and a driver.READ MORE: NYPD Searching For Missing Queens 10-Year-Old Khloe Gajadhar
Police said happened at around 8 p.m. on Merrick near Haight Avenue. A pedestrian and a dog were hit by a driver while crossing the street and it appears that both the pedestrian and dog were killed.READ MORE: 5 Months Later, NYPD Still Searching For Answers In Killing Of Newborn Identical Twin Boys In Bronx
Police said the driver stayed on scene and they are investigating if there is any criminality.
It remains an ongoing investigation, but officials said Merrick Road has been reopened.MORE NEWS: NYPD Encouraged By Biden's Executive Orders Addressing 'Ghost Guns'; NRA Vows To 'Stand And Fight' Regulations
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story