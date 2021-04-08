NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A series of garbage can fires are under investigation throughout New York City.
Sources tell CBS2 the fires appear to have been intentionally set.
At least three were reported Thursday morning at transit stations across Brooklyn and Manhattan.
The FDNY is working with the NYPD to review surveillance video and identify a possible suspect.
No injuries have been reported.