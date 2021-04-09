NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charges have been dropped following a controversial arrest caught on video earlier this year in Queens.
Sircarlyle Arnold told CBS2 he was riding an ATV around the Jamaica neighborhood with about 50 friends when he was arrested on Jan. 2.
Cellphone video appeared to show an NYPD officer kneeling on his neck as he was taken into custody.
“I was just riding my bike. I wasn’t really trying to hurt no one,” Arnold said after his arrest.
The Legal Aide Society said the reckless endangerment charge against him was dismissed Thursday.
Last week, the Queens district attorney said there was insufficient evidence that officers used an unlawful method of restraint during the arrest.