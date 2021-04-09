CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD‘s undercover task force targeting anti-Asian hate made an arrest Friday.

The incident happened near the Madison Square Garden entrance of Penn Station around 1:20 p.m.

Police say 35-year-old Juvian Rodriguez approached an undercover officer and started making anti-Asian remarks. He also allegedly threatened to stab the officer.

Rodriguez faces several charges, including harassment as a hate crime.

The NYPD says this is the second arrest by the undercover operation since it started two weeks ago.

