NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the health effects of a common food additive.
A new study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health suggests the preservative TBHQ could be harmful to the immune system.
The chemical, used to extend shelf life, is found in hundreds of processed foods.
The FDA reviewed TBHQ decades ago. But researchers say it and other chemicals used in foods should be reassessed to reflect new science.