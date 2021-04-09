NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was attacked and robbed in the Bronx on Sunday.
It happened around 8 p.m. at Soundview Avenue and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section.
Police say two individuals punched and kicked a 25-year-old man in the face and about his body multiple times before stealing the victim's fanny pack, which contained $10.
The individuals got away in a black SUV.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with swelling and cuts on his face.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.