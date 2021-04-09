NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down three suspects caught on video breaking into a high school in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on March 8 at William Taft High School on East 172nd Street.READ MORE: Road To Reopening: Luna Park Welcomes Back Guests For Family Fun In Coney Island
Police said the suspects broke in by forcing open a cafeteria window.READ MORE: 30-Year-Old Man And His Dog Struck And Killed Crossing Street In Massapequa
They allegedly made graffiti on the walls and took some property.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.