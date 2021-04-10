NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a teenager in the Bronx.
It happened around 7 p.m. on March 14 at a residential building on Cruger Avenue near South Oak Drive.
According to police, a 17-year-old boy was sitting with a group of people in the back of the building when one of the individuals fired one round.
The 17-year-old boy was struck in the abdomen and right thigh.
Police say the shooter ran off with a female individual.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
Police are trying to identify the shooter and the female individual who fled with him. Both are believed to be 16-18 years old.
Surveillance video taken after the incident has been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.