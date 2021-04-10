By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a bit of clouds this morning we got some nice, warm sunshine with temps peaking near 70 for some… A nice boost from yesterday!
Expect clouds to roll back in tonight though, with a slim risk of a few showers overnight.
Tomorrow will be a cloudier and wetter finish to the weekend with showers likely, especially in the late morning and afternoon. It'll be a bit cooler with temps only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.
Some showers could be heavy, and a gusty thundershower can’t be ruled out. Make sure to keep the umbrella handy if you’re heading out tomorrow.
Monday starts off the work week with a few lingering showers and slightly cooler temps in the mid 50s, before we dry out and warm up a bit on Tuesday.