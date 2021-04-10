By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy weekend! We're looking at more clouds and a rain risk, but by no means will it be a complete washout.
In fact, other than a spotty shower today, it’s mainly dry.
Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the 60s. The best bet for some sun breaking through will be inland, especially to the south.
This evening stays dry with any shower risk holding off until after midnight. If you have things to get done outdoors, today is the day to do it.
Sunday will be the wetter half of the weekend with two rounds of rain. The first comes through during the morning bringing a steadier, light rain ahead of a warm front. After an afternoon lull, another rounds of showers and even a rumble or two will arrive for the evening with a cold front.
Temps are slightly cooler, in the 60s and 50s along the coast.

The shower risk continues into Monday with temps in the upper 50s. Have a great weekend!