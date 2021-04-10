CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Around The Nation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A girl who challenged a Pittsburgh Police officer to a foot race had no clue she was up against a former Pitt football player.

READ MORE: Driver Arrested After Car Slams Into Scaffolding On East Side

Police shared a video on social media Friday of the race.

READ MORE: DMX Dies At Age 50 After Days On Life Support At White Plains Hospital

They say during a community walk in Sheraden, a young girl challenged Officer Aundre Wright to a foot race.

MORE NEWS: Undocumented Workers In New York State Now Eligible For Pandemic Relief, $2.1 Billion In Aid Set Aside In State Budget

What police say she didn’t know was that Officer Wright is a former Pitt football player.