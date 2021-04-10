NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a public lewdness incident that happened on an MTA bus in Manhattan.
It happened around 10:40 a.m. on March 20 inside a southbound M101 bus.
Police say the man allegedly put his hands inside his sweatpants and touched himself inappropriately while staring at a 38-year-old woman on the bus.
The woman eventually got off the bus at Lexington Avenue and East 83rd Street. The man stayed on the bus.
Police have released a photo of the man.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.