NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York chapter of the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum held a rally against hate in Manhattan on Saturday.
It took place in Columbus Park on Mulberry Street.READ MORE: NYPD: Juvian Rodriguez Arrested After Making Anti-Asian Remarks, Threatening To Stab Undercover Officer
Members of the group are calling on government leaders to address a recent spike in attacks on Asian women with more than just policing.
“We should focus on community-based solutions and not the police, who, for many, increase their feelings of insecurity,” said chapter leader Allison Park.MORE NEWS: Joseph Russo Facing Hate Crime Charges In 3 Anti-Asian Attacks In Brooklyn, NYPD Says
Leaders of Saturday’s rally say more funding for services is needed in many Asian communities.