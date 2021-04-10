NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Transportation crews were out on pothole patrol Saturday.
Sixty crews fanned out across the five boroughs in a blitz to fill in potholes on residential streets and highways.
The roads really took a beating this winter from all the snow and ice.
DOT officials say crews have already filled more than 65,000 potholes this year.
“It’s not just for motorists and for cyclists, but it’s for everybody who uses our streets, including the pedestrians, those who participate in the Open Streets program, Open Restaurants,” said New York City DOT Commissioner Henry Gutman.
The DOT says high season for potholes is December to June.
Officials say the average response time to a request to fix one is about three days.
To report a pothole, visit www1.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/contact/customer-service.shtml.