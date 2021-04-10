CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is kicking off a citywide graffiti cleanup initiative Saturday.

The department has been seeking out volunteers and asking for supplies donations for about a month since announcing the plan in March.

To view an interactive map of where volunteers are cleaning, click here.

The NYPD said it received more than 6,000 complaints in 2020 about damage to properties – including from graffiti.

As CBS2 reported last summer, the city’s budget didn’t include funding to clean up the damage. So, the department asked New Yorkers for help.

The NYPD’s Vandals Task Force works to prevent graffiti around the city.

