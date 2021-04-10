NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is kicking off a citywide graffiti cleanup initiative Saturday.
The department has been seeking out volunteers and asking for supplies donations for about a month since announcing the plan in March.
To view an interactive map of where volunteers are cleaning, click here.
HAPPENING NOW: Members of the 102 Pct. teamed up with the Woodhaven BID, working together to clean-up the Jamaica Ave corridor. We were able to clean graffiti from several locations that were causing an eyesore in the community we serve and protect, including 76-01 Jamaica Ave. pic.twitter.com/zgvE1uJOCj
— NYPD 102nd Precinct (@NYPD102Pct) April 10, 2021
During today’s Community & NYPD graffiti cleanup, officers partnered up with volunteers from around the community of Corona & Elmhurst to clean graffiti from 111-11 44 Avenue. Let’s keep working together to keep NYC graffiti-free!! pic.twitter.com/XLwVZLKdf7
— NYPD 110th Precinct (@NYPD110Pct) April 10, 2021
Sector Boy graffiti team is off to a strong start❗️First stop was 19 East 19th Street – looks great❗️ pic.twitter.com/I4VMwDvQcg
— NYPD 13th Precinct (@NYPD13Pct) April 10, 2021
The NYPD said it received more than 6,000 complaints in 2020 about damage to properties – including from graffiti.
As CBS2 reported last summer, the city’s budget didn’t include funding to clean up the damage. So, the department asked New Yorkers for help.
The NYPD’s Vandals Task Force works to prevent graffiti around the city.