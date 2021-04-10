CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a brazen daytime robbery in Washington Heights.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at Saint Nicholas Avenue and 190th Street.

Police are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery that took place in Washington Heights on April 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The video shows two people on a motorcycle drive past a 73-year-old woman as she crosses the street in the crosswalk.

As they pass her, the passenger on the motorcycle reaches out and rips the woman’s chain off her neck.

Police say the suspects then drove off on Wadsworth Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

