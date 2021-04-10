NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a brazen daytime robbery in Washington Heights.
It happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at Saint Nicholas Avenue and 190th Street.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Child Shot In Chest In Brooklyn
The video shows two people on a motorcycle drive past a 73-year-old woman as she crosses the street in the crosswalk.
As they pass her, the passenger on the motorcycle reaches out and rips the woman’s chain off her neck.READ MORE: Police: Mike Kushnir Arrested In Connection To Stabbing Death Of 17-Year-Old Gerado Rivas In Washington Heights
Police say the suspects then drove off on Wadsworth Avenue.
The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Family Finds Father's Missing Cell Phone Nearly 6 Years After Crash That Took His Life
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.