By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As advertised, today will be a much wetter finish to the weekend. Expect periods of rain today, especially through early afternoon.
It’s still damp after that, but will be a bit more on/off in nature. We could even have a rumble or two this evening. Temps stay cool with the cloud cover and an onshore flow, topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The shower risk continues overnight with lows in the 40s.
Waking up Monday, it's a very similar start. Expect low clouds and some fog, along with spotty showers. Tomorrow looks like the coolest of the week as temps struggle to get much above the low to mid 50s.
It’s an overall cloudier and unsettled week compared to last, but no single day will be a washout. There will be some sunny breaks in between the shower chances.
Tuesday and Wednesday have the best bet for staying dry. Temps gradually climb to back above normal by late week.
Keep the umbrellas handy!