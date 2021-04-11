NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an attack on an Asian woman in Brooklyn.
The 34-year-old victim was almost pushed onto the tracks at the Metropolitan Avenue subway station in Williamsburg on Wednesday.
Police say a drunk man suddenly grabbed the woman’s arm on the G train platform and tried to shove her, but witnesses intervened and he ran away. According to police, the suspect didn’t say anything to the victim during the incident.
The NYPD’s hate crimes task force is investigating.