NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One New York City Ferry landing in Brooklyn is being closed for construction, while another is being relocated.
The South Williamsburg stop is being replaced and upgraded to allow two ferries to dock at the same time.
It will also become more accessible for people with disabilities.
Construction is expected to last about eight weeks.
Additionally, the DUMBO stop is being relocated to the Fulton landing.
For more information, visit ferry.nyc/blog/south-williamsburg-and-dumbo-landings-closures/.