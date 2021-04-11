PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest for the stabbing of a uniformed police officer following a crash in Patchogue, Suffolk County Police said Sunday.
Jonathan Nunez was allegedly driving erratically and without headlights on when the officer spotted his car on South Ocean Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Search On For Driver Of Car That Killed Pedestrian, 52, In Brooklyn
According to police, Nunez crashed his 1999 Mercedes Benz into another car at the intersection of South Ocean Ave. and Brook Street after the officer tried to pull him over.
Nunez, 25, reportedly got out of his car, ignored the officer’s instructions and got into a physical altercation with the officer in a homeowner’s yard near the crash.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Shot In Brooklyn Remains Hospitalized, Police Searching For Gunman
Nunez stabbed the officer in the leg during the altercation, police said. The officer was moved to Stony Brook University Hospital for emergency surgery to repair a ruptured artery and was listed in critical condition.
Two good Samaritans and other responding officers took Nunez into custody, they said. He was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and DWI.MORE NEWS: Commuter Alert: Toll Hikes Take Effect At MTA Bridges & Tunnels
Luis Tayupanda, the driver of the second car, was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.