GLEN ROCK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A high school in New Jersey will go with remote learning for at least another week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Glen Rock High School shut down in-person classes on April 7. The outbreak aligned with the school's return from spring break.
School officials said at least 33 students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
More than 70 students had to quarantine after they were identified as close contacts.
The school plans to return to in-person classes on April 19.