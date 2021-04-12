NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Joseph Siravo, who played Angelo DeCarlo in more than 2,000 performances of “Jersey Boys” and Johnny Soprano on HBO’s “The Sopranos” has passed away at the from colon cancer at the age of 66.

Siravo had a long career on stage and in Hollywood and his first movie was “Carlito’s Way” in 1993 with Al Pacino and Sean Penn. He also recently played Fred Goldman in “American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson.”

In addition to his TV and film work, Siravo was involved in other Broadway productions like “Oslo” and “The Light In The Piazza.” The actor was best known for his work on “The Sopranos” where he would appear in the flashback episodes as Tony Soprano’s father Johnny Soprano. Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on the hit series, posted the following statement about Siravo on his Instagram account.

“Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy and he will be missed dearly,” Michael Imperioli said on Instagram. “His performance [as] Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow’s The Wannabe. In my opinion, he was the best of all the actors who’ve played the Teflon Don.”