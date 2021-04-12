It will remain unsettled today with light to moderate showers scattered around the area at almost any given time. It will be another cool one, too, with highs only in the low 50s… nearly 10 degrees below normal.
Showers linger around the area this evening with things drying out overnight. As far as temperatures go, it will be on the chilly side with widespread 40s and even some distant 30s.
The models are trending a little more optimistic tomorrow… mostly to partly sunny with highs around 60.
Wednesday’s looking like a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers. It will be a touch milder with highs in the low to mid 60s.